Maui 5K to support Maui Nui schools, including those impacted by wildfires 

PC: Maui Ocean Center 5K

Maui Ocean Center will present the 13th annual Maui 5K from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024. Registration is now open, with entry fees set to increase Dec. 15.

Participants will have the option to take part in a timed 5K run or an untimed 1-mile run/walk. For those who can’t attend, a virtual run or walk is also offered. Proceeds from the event go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools.

Due to this year’s wildfires, runners and walkers will have the option to designate their entry fees to “All West Maui Schools affected by the fires.” By selecting this option, proceeds will be equally distributed to impacted schools in the Lahaina area.

“Maui Ocean Center is once again proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Maui 5K,” said Tapani Vuori, the aquarium’s general manager. “Join us to support our keiki and their schools while connecting with the community and getting some exercise.”

Maui 5K co-founders Arlene and Jon Emerson started the race to not only help raise money for schools, but also to get the entire ʻohana outside and active. “Everybody’s included,” said Arlene Emerson. “You can be grandma and grandpa running with your grandchildren or you can even have your grandchild or son or daughter in a stroller.”

Participants are encouraged to sign-up before prices increase Dec. 15. Event registration is currently $40 for the 5K run and $35 for the 1-mile run/walk (each event has an additional sign-up fee). Runners and walkers can indicate which school (or West Maui schools) they’d like to support on their registration form. Online registration closes Feb. 27, 2024.

A record number of Maui residents and visitors — nearly 1,000 — ran and walked in the 12th annual Maui 5K, raising more than $57,000 for Maui County schools. To become a sponsor or donate to the upcoming race, visit maui5k.org or email [email protected].