Pallets burning against exterior of a building at Kahului Shopping Center cause $27,000 in damage

Maui fire crews found pallets burning agains the exterior of a building at the Kahului Shopping Center on Thursday night. The fire was first reported at 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 65 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire on the exterior and entered the building to make checks. No fire was found in the interior of the building.

The blaze caused an estimated $27,200 in damage to the structure and was extinguished by 10:51 p.m. Crews left the scene at 11:57 p.m.

Responding units included Engine 10, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, a Battalion Chief and a Fire Investigator.

