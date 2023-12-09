Ludvig Åberg, Tom Kim, Vincent Norrman, Sahith Theegala will tee it up at The Sentry

Sentry Tournament of Champions. (PC: Kapalua Golf)

Ludvig Åberg, Tom Kim, Vincent Norrman and Sahith Theegala have committed to play in the opening event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7.

As the first of eight Signature events during the 2024 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings who qualified for the BMW Championship.

Sentry Tournament of Champions. (Archive photo credit: Kapalua Golf)

Åberg will make his debut at The Sentry following a rookie season on TOUR that saw four top-10 finishes including his first career TOUR victory at The RSM Classic in November. The 24-year-old turned professional following the NCAA Championship in May and became the first player to join the TOUR directly out of college by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. The Sweden native became the first PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR and third rookie to win during the 2022-2023 season.

Fellow Swede and PGA TOUR rookie Norrman claimed his maiden TOUR title at the Barbasol Championship in July and collected seven additional top-25 finishes during the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old became the first player from Sweden to win on TOUR since 2017 (Henrik Stenson/Wyndham Championship) and joined Scott Piercy (2015), Grayson Murray (2017) and Jim Herman (2019) as winners in their debut appearance at the event. Norrman will make his first appearance at The Sentry and The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Åberg and Norrman are both nominees for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, which will be announced at The Sentry alongside the PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

The Shriners Children’s Open was the site of Kim’s third career TOUR title, which he successfully defended. The 21-year-old became the youngest three-time winner on TOUR since Tiger Woods (1996 Shriners Children’s Open, 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, The Sentry 1997) and the second youngest to successfully defend a title since 1900 (John McDermott/1912 U.S. Open).

Kim previously qualified for The Sentry by finishing T20 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings. In his lone appearance at The Sentry, Kim finished T5 in 2023.

Theegala earned his second trip to The Sentry following his first TOUR title in his native California at the Fortinet Championship. The 26-year-old was the sixth player to make the Fortinet Championship their maiden TOUR victory and first since 2018 (Kevin Tway).

Over the course of the 2023 calendar year, Theegala earned four additional top-10 finishes including a T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, T6 at The Genesis Invitational, ninth at the Masters Tournament and T5 at the RBC Heritage. In his first appearance at The Sentry, Theegala finished 33rd in 2023.

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

For information about the 2024 event, visit TheSentry.com.