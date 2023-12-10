The Salvation Army is seeking community assistance with this year’s Angel Tree Campaign

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is seeking community assistance with its annual Angel Tree program, dedicated to providing Christmas gifts for keiki and kupuna and offering year-round support for families facing economic challenges.

Last year, more than 31,000 gifts were donated through the Angel Tree program in Hawai’i. This year, as more and more local families face new economic challenges, the need for public support is greater than ever, according to organizers.

“All children should feel the magic of Christmas during the holidays, and no family should have to choose between paying the bills or paying for meals – especially during the happiest time of the year,” representatives with The Salvation Army said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through The Angel Tree Program, Christmas trees are decorated with paper angel tag ornaments with the first name, age and gender of a keiki or kupuna in need. Donors select one or more tags from the Angel Tree and purchase appropriate gifts for keiki or kupuna described on the tags. The gifts are returned to the tree the tags were pulled from.

Angel trees are located across the state at all Hawaiʻi Walmart stores and additionally at many businesses and malls.

Locate an Angel Tree Near You:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui

Kahului Walmart – through Dec. 15

Oʻahu

Pearlridge Center – through Dec. 9

Denny’s Kapolei and Kunia – through Dec. 9

Walmart Kapolei, Kunia, Pearl City and Mililani – through Dec. 9

Windward Mall – through Dec. 10

Ala Moana Center [Mall Level 2, Diamond Head Wing] – through Dec. 18

Kahala Mall – through Dec. 18

Sam’s Clubs – through Dec. 18

Walmart Keʻeaumoku – through Dec. 18

Hawai;i

HomeStreet Bank-Hilo – through Dec 15

The Club – Kona – through December 15

Denny’s – Kona – through Dec. 16

Fish Hopper – through Dec. 16

Walmart Hilo and Kona– through Dec. 18

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kauai

Līhuʻe Walmart – through Dec. 15

For those who prefer to shop online, you may also support The Angel Tree Initiative by visiting walmart.com/registryforgood for online Angel Tree Registries at Walmart. Customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to their local Salvation Army to support keiki and kupuna throughout the State.

Individuals and families can also make monetary donations or create personalized Online Angel Tree fundraisers at AngelTreeHi.org which they may share with their contacts and raise funds for Angel Tree. Also, businesses can create an online Angel Tree Team fundraiser to get their employees involved and the public can donate to participating businesses and fundraisers. Funds raised provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna and provide support for those in need throughout the year.

“During this festive season, our commitment to supporting families in need remains steadfast. The Angel Tree program aims to brighten the holidays for keiki and kupuna across Hawaii” stated Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander for the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division. “To grant a miracle and bring joy to keiki or families in need this season, we urge individuals and businesses to contribute generously. Your support will make a significant difference in spreading love and happiness during this joyous time.”

To support this heartfelt holiday initiative or learn more the Angel Tree program, please visit: https://hawaii.salvationarmy.org/hawaii_2/angel-tree/