Maui News

Visitor industry gives 500 fresh pies, socks to Maui County seniors

December 12, 2023, 10:14 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association on Dec. 8 gifted 500 fresh pies and socks to seniors throughout Maui County.

The association partnered with Kaunoa Senior Services, Meals on Wheels, and Maui County staff and volunteers, to deliver custom baked pumpkin and apple pies made by hotel properties. The seniors also got new socks packaged by student volunteers from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui HOST Program and the Maui High School HOST Club.

  • The visitor industry donated pies and socks that were delivered by volunteers to Maui County seniors. PC: Maui Photo Hub (12.8.23)
  • The visitor industry donated pies and socks that were delivered by volunteers to Maui County seniors. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Team Kaunoa delivered pies on Dec. 8 to Maui County seniors. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • The visitor industry donated 500 fresh pies that were delivered by volunteers to Maui County seniors. PC: Maui Photo Hub (12.8.23)

“The visitor industry of Maui loves to bring joy to our kūpuna” says Lisa Paulson, executive director of the association. “It is heartwarming to see our property members giving generously of their resources and time while still navigating such recent hardships.”

Pie donations this year were baked by Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Maui at Wailea, Hyatt Regency Maui, Marriott Maui Ocean Club, Montage Kapalua Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, Wailea Beach Resort and Westin Maui Resort and Spa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other contributors of this winter’s Na Kupuna Appreciation Event include Captivating Journeys, Dependable Hawaiian Express, Napili Kai Beach Resort, OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Pono Communications, Pyramid Insurance, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Enterprise Truck Rentals and Maui Photo Hub.

Details of the next Nā Kupuna Appreciation Event will be listed on www.mauihla.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments