Visitor industry gives 500 fresh pies, socks to Maui County seniors

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association on Dec. 8 gifted 500 fresh pies and socks to seniors throughout Maui County.

The association partnered with Kaunoa Senior Services, Meals on Wheels, and Maui County staff and volunteers, to deliver custom baked pumpkin and apple pies made by hotel properties. The seniors also got new socks packaged by student volunteers from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui HOST Program and the Maui High School HOST Club.















“The visitor industry of Maui loves to bring joy to our kūpuna” says Lisa Paulson, executive director of the association. “It is heartwarming to see our property members giving generously of their resources and time while still navigating such recent hardships.”

Pie donations this year were baked by Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Maui at Wailea, Hyatt Regency Maui, Marriott Maui Ocean Club, Montage Kapalua Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, Wailea Beach Resort and Westin Maui Resort and Spa.

Other contributors of this winter’s Na Kupuna Appreciation Event include Captivating Journeys, Dependable Hawaiian Express, Napili Kai Beach Resort, OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Pono Communications, Pyramid Insurance, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Enterprise Truck Rentals and Maui Photo Hub.

Details of the next Nā Kupuna Appreciation Event will be listed on www.mauihla.org.