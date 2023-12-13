Emergency Prescription Assistance Program for Maui residents to close on Dec. 16, 2023 

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program program will be available through the end of its current activation period, ending Dec. 16, 2023. Individuals enrolled in the program are urged to fill/renew their prescriptions before the EPAP closes.

The US Department of Health and Human Services had approved the State of Hawaiʻi’s request to activate EPAP on Aug. 19, 2023 to help uninsured Maui residents impacted by the wildfires get the prescription drugs and medical equipment they needed to stay healthy.

The latest report from Dec. 7, 2023, shows the total funding used for all claims and fees is $74,128, or 15% of the $500,000 total funding that was approved. This includes a total of 319 claims with $40,357 spent on prescriptions; $41,014 spent on total claims; $33,114 spent on activation, and $657 spent on durable medical equipment.

Individual use of EPAP as of Nov. 28, 2023 shows that a total of 58 patients made claims, and filled 188 first prescriptions and an additional 104 prescriptions filled.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is working with the Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center to assist those who will need prescription assistance after the program closes including applying for Medicaid or other medical assistance program for which they might be eligible. Call 808-871-7772 or visit https://www.ccmauic.org/ for details.

For more information about EPAP, visit the EPAP website at https://aspr.hhs.gov/epap. This program is paid for by US Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.