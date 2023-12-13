Schatz discusses federal support for Maui’s recovery, statewide housing challenges

PC: Office of US Sen. Brian Schatz

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) met with Housing and Urban Development officials on Tuesday to discuss the agency’s efforts to support federal housing residents impacted by the Maui fires.

Sen. Schatz who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, met with Jason Pu, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Region Nine Administrator.

They also discussed ways the federal government is working with state and local officials to find solutions to longstanding housing challenges across the state.

“Housing is undoubtedly one of the most pressing needs as Maui continues to recover, and the federal government has an important role and responsibility to help address it,” said Sen. Schatz. “I’m pleased Jason Pu and HUD are committed to working with us to ensure Lahaina has all the federal resources it needs to fully recover.”