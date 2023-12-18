FEMA hosts second Industry Day for owners of short-term rental properties, Dec. 21

FEMA will host an informational session on Thursday, Dec. 21, to help property owners understand the Direct Lease program, which invites owners to rent their units to FEMA for use as temporary housing for individuals and families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

The session, planned for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will be held at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, Kāʻanapali Honokahua and Honokeana Room, 2365 Kāʻanapali Parkway on Maui. Registration for the event, which will also be broadcast via Zoom, must be completed by Dec. 20. To register, visit: bit.ly/DirectLeaseDec21.

FEMA awarded contracts to three property management companies to handle negotiations between owners of the ready-to-occupy properties and FEMA. Property owners may choose one of these management companies to lease their units. Eligible survivors are then matched to a suitable unit for up to 24 months.

FEMA will provide a security deposit. The federal agency will conduct a home inspection before a tenant moves in and after the unit is vacated. FEMA also pays all utility costs, including required fees to a Homeowners Association, and any property damage.

