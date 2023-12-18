Maui News

Kula home fire results in three people displaced, $350,000 in damage

December 18, 2023, 10:46 AM HST
Kula home fire. (12.17.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

Three people were displaced by a structure fire reported on Sunday at a three-story home on Waiakoa Road in Kula.

The incident occurred at 6:07 p.m., and the fire was brought under control by 8:02 p.m. on Dec. 17. The fire was declared extinguished at 9:03 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find the residence with smoke filling the interior of the structure. Crews had to open concealed spaces in the floors and walls on all three levels adjacent to the chimney and fireplace to locate and extinguish the blaze, according to department reports.

Fire officials say the incident resulted in $150,000 in damage to the structure and $200,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental in nature.

No injuries were reported.

Responding units included: Engine 13, Engine 5, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 14, a battalion chief and a fire investigator

