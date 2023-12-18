Raising Cane’s gifts $16,930 in toy drive funds to Parents and Children Together

Raising Cane’s presented a toy drive check for $16,930 to Parents and Children Together, with a goal to raise $25,000 by Dec. 20.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers presented a check in the amount of $16,930 to Parents and Children Together, a local nonprofit organization serving Hawaiʻi’s families at a special toy drive event held over the weekend.

Funds were spear headed through a virtual toy drive hosted by radio stations on Oʻahu and Maui, in addition to in-restaurant donations at all eight Raising Cane’s stores on the two islands.

Raising Cane’s will be matching the radio virtual drive donations up to $10,000 until Dec. 20, 2023, with the goal of reaching $25,000 for Parents and Children Together.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

December marks the fifth anniversary of Raising Cane’s in Hawaiʻi.

“Hawaiʻi welcomed the first Raising Cane’s to the islands five years ago this month and it’s our privilege and duty to be active in the communities we serve,” said Ali Urbick, Marketing Manager. “Over the past five years we have donated over $305,000 to Hawaiʻi nonprofits focused on education, pet welfare, feeding the hungry and other worthy causes.”

All donations go directly to Parents and Children Together.