Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2023

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 7-10 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:47 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:21 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 04:19 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:31 AM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate size, short period northeast swell has remained fairly steady with little to no decline. Thus, with little reprieve from stronger trade flow, the swell remains elevated enough to warrant extending the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east-facing shores through the day. East shore surf is expected to eventually fall below advisory heights this evening or early Thursday. A small, medium period northwest swell will boost north northwest-facing surf a bit today but remain well below advisory levels through Thursday. A larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Thursday and this swell will likely lift north and west-facing shore surf to HSA levels as it peaks out early Friday. While confidence remains low, the next northwest swell that will come in just after Christmas may be high enough to produce XL warning level surf along north shores. A small, medium to long period south to southwest swell passing through late this week will keep south shore surf from going completely flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.