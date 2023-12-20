Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|7-10
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Frequent showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate size, short period northeast swell has remained fairly steady with little to no decline. Thus, with little reprieve from stronger trade flow, the swell remains elevated enough to warrant extending the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east-facing shores through the day. East shore surf is expected to eventually fall below advisory heights this evening or early Thursday. A small, medium period northwest swell will boost north northwest-facing surf a bit today but remain well below advisory levels through Thursday. A larger northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Thursday and this swell will likely lift north and west-facing shore surf to HSA levels as it peaks out early Friday. While confidence remains low, the next northwest swell that will come in just after Christmas may be high enough to produce XL warning level surf along north shores. A small, medium to long period south to southwest swell passing through late this week will keep south shore surf from going completely flat.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
