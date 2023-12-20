Top 20 things to do on Maui, Dec 21-Jan. 1: Kanekoa holiday concert, Love for Lahaina benefit, Keiki Christmas Carnival, free movies

By Gary Kubota

This week on Maui, some Lahaina top entertainers and chefs hold a Wailea benefit for Maui wildfire survivors, a free Keiki Christmas Carnival takes place in Kaʻanapali, time for another Kīhei 4th Friday, and Kanekoa performs a holiday concert “Make Any Kine Christmas.”

Coming up fast: New Year’s Eve dancing and food in Wailea, Kula and Lahaina.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events – concerts, shows, entertainment community activities and outdoor gift markets – for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Rhodes and Trevino perform at ‘Love for Lahaina’ culinary benefit (Dec. 23, Wailea)

Soulful blues and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes and Adrian Trevino perform at the Four Seasons Resort Maui on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the “Love for Lahaina” culinary benefit for Maui wildfire survivors.

Rhodes is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band. Duckine restaurant chef Alvin Savella, Mala Ocean Tavern chef Kalei Ducheneau and other Lahaina chefs provide signature dishes. It begins at 5:30 p.m. Dress is resort casual. For more information including reservations, go to Love For Lahaina or call 808-909-8586.

No. 2 – A Keiki Christmas Carnival at the Royal Lahaina Hotel (Dec. 23, Ka’anapali)

A Keiki Christmas Carnival takes place in the Ali’i Ballroom at the Royal Lahaina Resort on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. The Carnival, open to the public with free admission, includes carnival games, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday arts & crafts zone, cultural crafts, delectable treats from local vendors, balloon animals, face painting, and a feature film that transports you to a world of magic.

There’s free parking and free trolley rides. The event is presented by Fuzz Box Productions, with support from the Royal Lahaina, the Office of Economic Development, the Hawai’i Department of Health, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Nā Keiki O Emalia and other partners.

No. 3 – NBC’s The Voice contestants Arcilla & Shimizu perform Friday (Dec. 22, Wailea)

NBC’s The Voice contestants Jason Arcilla and Kaylee Shimizu, both Hawaii residents, perform at the Molokini Garden at the Grand Wailea, as part of an evening of music Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

The two will be performing after the reggae band Inna Vision.

Arcilla, a Maui entertainer, performs R&B, reggae, and island surf rock music. Shimizu who is from Oahu. For more information, go to Grand Wailea .

No. 4 – Kanekoa’s holiday concert at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 23, Kīhei)

The ʻukulele-powered, award-winning band Kanekoa performs a holiday concert “Make Any Kine Christmas” at ProArts Playhouse Maui on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Maui-based Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning band is becoming a global jam band phenomenon. Powered by electric ʻukuleles and exotic rhythms, these ʻukulele masters have performed on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. They’ve been called the Hawaiian Grateful Dead by Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann. David Hidalgo of Los Lobos says, “These guys scare me. They are that good.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 5 – Kīhei 4th Friday pre-Christmas block party (Dec. 22, Kīhei)

The biggest Christmas block party in Kihei takes place on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with music, food and face painting at Azeka Place Shopping Center Mauka.

The monthly event features more than 40 local vendors, food trucks and tents selling gifts, as well a Keiki Zone. The entertainment includes the trio Nevah Too Late and Missy Aguilar. Parking is at Azeka Place Shopping Center Makai. There’s also a classic car show. For more information, go to kiheifridays.com.

No. 6 – Roots School performs A Peter Pan Story at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 21-22, Kīhei)

The Roots School performs “For Neverland’s Sake…A Peter Pan Story” at ProArts Playhouse on Thursday at 2 p.m., and on Friday at 2 and 6 p.m. Bring out the family and support this lovely show performed by children for children.

The play, written by Maui playwright JJ Minniear, returns to Neverland to find an upside down world, where Wendy’s friends and foes are all acting extraordinarily odd. With some help from Tinkerbell and a reluctant Peter Pan, Wendy seeks to discover the cause of Neverland’s turmoil and possible ways to fix it. Facing many dangers old and new, she dives into the depths of this mysterious world’s magic, trusting her courageous heart every step of the way — all for Neverland’s sake. For more information, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 7 – Special Holiday Performance by Kamala Kekona at The Shops at Wailea (Dec. 22, Wailea)

A free Special Holiday Performance with Kamala Kekona and Halau takes place at The Shops at Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event includes a toy drive in partnership with Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. Please drop off your donation at a table located near the shop Cariloha. For more information about the toy drive, go to the Children’s Justice Center or call 808-986-8634.

No. 8 – Louisiana singer Dave Jordan at Mulligans On The Blue (Dec. 23, Wailea)

Louisiana singer Dave Jordan performs at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday. He shares his love of New Orleans and south Louisiana with his music, including rock, blues, funk, jam, Americana, country and folk.

He’s played at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Telluride Blues & Brews Festival as well as the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. Stylistically, he’s been described as a swampy lovechild of Tom Petty, Dr. John and John Prine. The evening’s menu includes 3 courses, plus a cover charge. For more information, go to Mulligans.

No. 9 – White Hawaiian presents slices of life at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 24, Kīhei)

Actor-singer Eric Gilliom presents a slice of his life and the lives of members of his family in this romping dramatic comedy at the ProArts Playhouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. The play has toured and had back-to-back sold out shows.

Gilliom, who has acted on Broadway and also continues to reprise his role as Frank N Furter in the “Rocky Horror Show,” wrote the White Hawaiian with screen writer Brian Kohne, producer of the comedy film “Get A Job.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Playhouse .

No. 10 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku and Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Dec. 24 & 31, Kīhei)

Anthony Pfluke and George Kahumoku

Singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku in performances at Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfluke performs Hawaiian and island-influenced music. Kahumoku is known for his slack key compositions and Hawaiian songs, many tied to his family and farming lifestyle.

Kahumoku continues his Slack Key Show on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Napili Kai Beach Resort. The show also features slack key artist Shem Kahawaii and hula dancer Wainani Kealoha.

No. 11 – Grupo Cañamón performs at Lava Rock (Dec. 22, Kīhei)

Grupo Cañamón

The hot Latin 8-piece dance band Grupo Cañamón performs at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill on Friday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. The band includes Jorge Florez, bass and vocals; Heri Florez, keyboard and vocals; Teresa Placencia, vocals; Cody Sarmiento, trumpet; Mike Balancio, trombone; and percussionist Jose Torres and David Florez. For more information, go to Lava RockBar & Grill or call 808-727-2521.

No. 12 – Blue Diamonds Trio at Diamonds (Dec. 23, Kīhei)

Blue Diamonds Trio

The Blue Diamonds Trio — with Gordon S. on saxophone, Ken Stover on keyboards and Pete Atkins on drums — perform jazz at Diamonds Bar & Grill on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to Diamonds or call 808-874-9299.

No. 13 – Fraser, Park at Ocean Vodka Organic farm (Dec. 23, Kula)

Lahela Lee Park 2022 Falsetto Contest Champion

Singers David Fraser and Lahela Lee Park perform on Saturday at The Point Café at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery, 4051 Omaopio Road. Admission is complementary, and performances are located in an open-air area, with majestic views of the Central Valley.

Fraser who also plays the piano and accordion performs blues, soul and Zydeco music plays from 2 to 4 p.m. Park, a falsetto singer who also plays the ‘ukulele, performs Hawaiian Island style grooves from 5 to 7 p.m. Park was the winner of the 2022 Hawaiian Falsetto Contest at the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

For more information including tickets for taste tours, go to Ocean Organic or call 808-877-0009.

Other entertainment at Ocean Vodka includes:

Thursday: Matt Del Olmo of Brown Chicken Brown Cow Band performs bluegrass, country, rock and blues.

Friday: Deason Ka’ohelo Baybanyan, as part of a Lahaina Grown Duo, sings favorite island songs.

No. 14 – Latin dancing with Dr. Nat & Rio Rita at Heritage Hall (Dec. 22, Pā’ia)

Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo

Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform Latin music on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 401 Baldwin Ave. The dance music includes bachata, salsa and Latin pop.

For more information, including admission, go to www.drnat.com or dr.nat maui on youtube.com. Heritage Hall also has salsa dancing classes on Wednesday for beginners at 6 p.m., intermediate at 7:15 p.m., and social/practice at 8:15 p.m. If. you have questions, leave a message at 808-866-6768.

No. 15 – Free holiday film classics at ʻĪao Theater (Dec. 21-23, Wailuku)

A series of free holiday film classics will be shown at the ʻĪao Theater from Thursday through Saturday. The event features “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Thursday and “Miracle on 34th Street” on Friday. Both start at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the theater features “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. and “Holiday Inn” at 6:30 p.m. The theater opens 30 minutes before showtime. Reserved seating is required

No. 16 – Free exhibition of 2 Hawaiʻi artists at Schaefer International Gallery (Nov. 14-Dec. 30, Kahului)

Artists George Woollard and Maria Morse are exhibiting their work. Morse’s Makapu’u Point Revealed (left) is a viscosity etching print on paper’s, and Morse’s work Pelt in 2022.

A free exhibition of Hawaiʻi artists Maria Morse and George Woollard continues at the Schafer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The exhibition is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and runs through Dec. 30.

It traces each artist’s path by highlighting their notable bodies of work throughout different phases of their respective five-decade careers. Morse’s exhibit reveals distinct phases of her work, including her ongoing “Women in Black” series that investigates the ways in which women’s experiences become public narratives. Woollard’s paintings and drawings of figure, still life, and landscape capture the raw energy of a visual moment. For more information, go to Schaefer.

No. 17 — Maui Ocean Center’s marine exhibit (Daily, Ma’alaea)

Eva Schneider watches a shark cruise by in Hawaii’s largest saltwater tank at the Maui Ocean Center.

Visit Hawaiʻi’s largest salt water tank with views of ocean animals including fish, multiple species of sharks and rays swimming above and below the surface.

There are exhibits about Hawaiians and the sea, featuring the voyaging double-hulled sailing canoe, and science exhibits and a children’s activity area. For more information, go to MauiOceanCenter.

on, call 808-244-3100.

COMING SOON:

No. 18 – New Year’s Eve at Kula Lodge & Restaurant (Dec. 31, Kula)

Pianist Sal Godinez and saxophonist Joie Yasha perform on New Year’s Eve at the Kula Lodge and Restaurant.

Dancing to live music on New Year’s Eve takes place at the Kula Lodge & Restaurant with jazz entertainers pianist-singer Sal Godinez and saxophonist-singer Joie Yasha.

There are two dinner seatings, including one from a pre-fix menu from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and lasts until midnight. The early seating is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., without live music. For more information including reservations, go to OpenTable or call 808-878-1535.

No. 19 – Gretchen Rhodes Band at Mulligans at New Year’s Eve Kick-Off Party (Dec. 29, Wailea)

Gretchen Rhodes at Fleetwood’s Restaurant. To her right is the late Willie K.

Rock and soulful blues singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Mulligans On The Blue on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Rhodes is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band. For more information including tickets, go to Gretchen Rhodes Band. https://aloha.ticketleap.com/grb/

No. 20 – Makai Jazz Group at Jazz Maui (Dec. 31, Lahaina)

Saxophonist Bruce Bodge

The sextet Makai Jazz Group performs on Dec. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory, 78 Ulupono St. It’s sunset jazz with saxophonist Bruce Boege who’s played jazz from Hawaiʻi to Hungary. He’s played at Birdland in New York City and Paradise Club in Boston. Others include pianist Jeff Hellmer, trumpeter Tadashi Thomas, drummer Jimmy C, bassist Dave Graber, and vocalist Abra Joy.

The performance is held on a second floor open-air pavilion with a view. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit educational workshops in Maui schools through the nonprofit Jazz Maui music education programs. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui or call 808-283-3576.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.