Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold through this evening as a northwest (310-320 deg) swell peaks. Surf should be peaking around now and observations are near, but below advisory level. As the current swell eases into the weekend, a long- period north-northwest (330 deg) swell will arrive Saturday night, peak Sunday and Christmas Day below advisory levels before moving out. Next up are back-to-back, warning-level north-northwest swells, with the first one peaking Tuesday night and the second (larger) one late Thursday through Saturday. Although confidence is lower being so far out, guidance depicts this trend of progressive swells moving through the islands continuing into the new year.
Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower through early next week as the trades ease locally and upstream of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will hold above flat levels today, then trend down over the weekend as a background south-southwest (190 deg) swell moves out. A similar south-southwest swell is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
