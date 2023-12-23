LIST: Maui lane closures, Dec. 23-29, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: The Holiday Lane Closure Restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 2. Only closures with demonstrated need (e.g., necessary for safety or to avoid lengthy construction delays) have been approved and are on this list. There will be no lane closures on Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day.

— High Street / Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on South High Street/ Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 to 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

Kāʻanapali (weekend work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street, on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline installation.

Kāʻanapali: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Akahele Street and Kahana Stream, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for firebreak management on the Makai side of Honoapiʻilani Highway.

— Kaʻahumanu Ave. (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Main Street and Hobron Avenue, on Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Makawao: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 1 and 2, in the vicinity of Hanamu Road, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina (night work): Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Keawe Street and Crater Road, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for drain line replacement and repaving. Details: