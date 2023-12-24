New employee giving record for local United Way workplace campaign at Hawaiian Telcom

Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey and Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin Photo credit: Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom and its employees set a new record for their annual United Way fundraising campaign in the company’s 140 anniversary year, raising more than $210,000 for Hawai‘i’s four United Way organizations: Kaua‘i United Way, Aloha United Way on O‘ahu, Maui United Way and Hawai‘i Island United Way. The amount represents employee donations and corporate contributions.

“Our employees share a commitment to uplift our communities through service,”said Hawaiian Telcom President and Aloha United Way Board Member Su Shin. “From our annual workplace giving campaign to our tireless investment to expandHawaiʻi’s fastest, most reliable broadband service Fioptics, we are dedicated to helping people, businesses and nonprofit organizations like United Way make their greatest impact.”

Of the total, nearly $40,000 was designated for Maui relief efforts.

“We are incredibly grateful to have the continued trust and support from Hawaiian Telcom and its employees to help our organization and nonprofit partners meet the urgent and long-term needs of our community,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President of Maui United Way. “It’s going to take a long time for our island to recover from the recent tragedy, and thanks to the ongoing support and partnership from organizations like Hawaiian Telcom, your Maui United Way will be here to help and support our local families for generations to come.”

Kaua‘i United Way, Aloha United Way, Maui United Way and Hawai‘i Island United Way bring people together to build stronger, more equitable communities where everyone can thrive. Each local United Way chapter works with private, public and nonprofit partners to create positive impact in the areas of health, education and economic mobility.

In addition to their landmark gift to local United Way chapters, in support of local arts & culture, Hawaiian Telcom and its employees raised a record-breaking $70,000 for the Kalihi-Pālama Culture & Arts Society, a nonprofit organization that educates youth and preserves Hawaiian culture through hula, Hawaiian language, and music.

In celebration of its 140 anniversary, Hawaiian Telcom, powered by the Bell Charitable Foundation, presented $140,000 in grants to six local organizations that are increasing digital equity in Hawai‘i.