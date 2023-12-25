Aloha Petroleum launches ‘Free Gas for a Year’ sweepstakes

Aloha Petroleum. Maui Now file photo.

Aloha Petroleum has launched a “Free Gas for a Year” sweepstakes. Now through December 31, 2023, Hawaiʻi residents can enter to win the grand prize, valued at $3,000, via the My Aloha Rewards App on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Maui.

One grand prize winner will receive $3,000 worth of Aloha gift cards, based on the average consumer gasoline purchases for one year at current average gas prices, redeemable at any Aloha Petroleum fuel station. The prize will be awarded in a random drawing.

The Sweepstakes is open to all Hawaiʻi residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. The deadline for entry is Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. HST.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Complete rules are posted ONLINE.

Aloha employs about 500 Hawaiʻi residents and markets through approximately 100 Shell, Aloha, and Mahalo branded fueling stations and 55 Aloha Island Marts, four Menehune Food Marts, three Subways, and five Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout the state. More information is available at www.alohagas.com