Maui Surf Forecast for December 26, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 12-16 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:03 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:35 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of back-to-back, High Surf Warning (HSW) level north- northwest swells (330-340) will impact the islands this week. The first looks to gradually build in during the day Tuesday and peaking at warning level Tuesday night into Wednesday. The second north- northwest swell, potentially even larger than the previous, will fill in Thursday and peak Thursday night into Friday. Impacts to coastal properties, low-lying infrastructure including roadways may be impacted during both events as the swell peaks, particularly during the overnight/early morning high tides. Although confidence is low, guidance depicts this trend of progressive swells moving through the islands to continue into the new year.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to weaker trades. With the angle of the series of large north- northwest swells impacting the islands and the swells becoming more northerly as the swell sources track east later in the week, exposed areas along east facing shores may see elevated surf through the forecast period. Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny through the first half of the week. A slight bump is possible during the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.