US Coast Guard aids stranded vessel off Guam on Christmas weekend

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Naden

Crews from the US Coast Guard assisted a stranded vessel off Guam on Christmas weekend. Coast Guard personnel joined the crews from Guam Fire Rescue in locating the Rascal recreational vessel with six adults aboard after it was disabled and was running adrift off Tanguisson Beach, Dec. 23, 2023.

“This case underscores the importance of being prepared and calling for help at the first sign of trouble at sea,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden, the coxswain of CG 45753. “Our timely response was crucial, but equally important was the crew of Rascal’s swift decision to contact us. Navigating through winds of 18-20 knots and 7-foot seas, our team demonstrated skill and coordination, ensuring a safe outcome.”

The Joint Rescue Sub-Center watchstanders received the distress call on Saturday morning from the operator of Rascal, a 28-foot Boston Whaler.

The watchstanders promptly entered the distress phase of operations, issuing an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and coordinating the Search and Rescue mission. They also placed the Rascal crew on a 15-minute communications check-in schedule during response.

Despite challenging sea conditions, the CG 45753 crew, departing from Sumay Cove, reached Rascal within an hour of the call. They located the vessel drifting away from the reef, aided by winds and seas.

The crew successfully executed a stern tow, with the Rascal arriving safely at Hagåtña Boat Basin, escorted by GFR 2, just over an hour after beginning the tow. A post-rescue boarding confirmed the boaters’ compliance with safety measures.

The US Coast Guard commends the crew of Rascal for their quick action and reminds the public to remain vigilant and prepared while at sea, especially during the holiday season when many choose to frequent the waters and beaches.