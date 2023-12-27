Petition garners 5,287 signatures against use of Olowalu as a fire debris disposal site

Proposed Olowalu fire debris disposal site (Oct. 23, 2023) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.















An online petition in opposition to using Olowalu as a final disposition site for disposal of fire debris has garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

The petition from a family on Olowalu Village Road says even temporary storage of these substances from the Aug. 8 wildfires “poses great risk of causing irreversible damage to soil, water, air, the ocean and people.”

The petition points to DOH reports that show elevated levels of toxins in ash debris.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents have expressed concerns that a flood, fire, storm or accidental spill could cause runoff or leaching.

The petition notes that in 2017, Olowalu was named as a Mission Blue Hope Spot, serving as the primary source of coral larvae for the reefs of Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and West Maui. Even with strong environmental protections, those who back the petition believe the risk to the community is too great.

The DLNR Land Division currently controls the 19.4-acre property which is a former cinder quarry. It is is located next to the closed Olowalu Landfill, and is within five miles of the impact zone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Backers of the petition say the liner being used to protect the debris from reaching the porous cinder below is not sufficient, as it can be punctured by rocks or trucks. Others point to the sacred value of the site which is bordered by two underground streams that feed Olowalu reef.

In October, Mayor Richard Bissen said, “We understand that there may be remains that is contained within those areas. Wherever we put that on Maui, thatʻs the only thing that will be stored there. This will not be a landfill in the sense that anything else can be put there. This will be placed there solely, by itself.”

Those against the plan say they are in favor of building a separate memorial for the victims of the Lahaina fire. “This can be created with dignity in a way that Lahaina wishes and separate from the toxic waste,” the petition states.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The petition is posted online at change.org.