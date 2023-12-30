Hotel circulator shuttles to cease on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in West Maui

The Maui County Department of Transportation announced that the hotel circulator shuttles in West Maui will be discontinued effective 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Service on Sunday, Dec. 31 will not be available.

The shuttle service was arranged at the request of the American Red Cross and had been in use to provide transportation between hotel shelters and the Disaster Recovery Center in West Maui.

Maui Bus Lahaina Villager and West Maui Express routes provide connections within West Maui and between West Maui and Central Maui and are currently available.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus or call 808-871-4838.

