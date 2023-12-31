List: Maui lane closures, Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day unless needed for emergency work. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —
Kapalua (weekend/weekly work): Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the vicinity of Akahele Street, Sunday, Dec. 31 through Friday, Jan. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline installation for the West Maui Temporary School project.
Kapalua/Kahana: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction, between Kahana Nui Road and Akahele Street, Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for vegetation management for fire control.
— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —
Lahaina (night work): Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) at the end of the bypass on Keawe Street Monday night, Jan. 1 through Thursday night, Jan. 4, with the final closure for the week ending Friday morning. Single lane closure hours will be between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. for road cutting for the County’s Keawe Street Drainline Replacement project.
— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —
Makawao to Kula: Roving right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0 and 3, Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.
— Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —
Kula (24/7 closure): Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at milepost 8.2, vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road. Closure will be in place until further notice due to eroded embankment.