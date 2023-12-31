Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 14-18 10-14 10-14 West Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 04:22 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 10:28 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:57 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period northwest swell peaked this morning, and has been trending down a little faster than anticipated. Therefore, the High Surf Warning (HSW) has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. Surf is expected to fall below advisory level by Monday morning. A series of reinforcing long- period northwest swells will arrive next week, possibly bringing north shore surf back to advisory levels late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and again on Friday before declining next weekend. South shore surf will remain close to seasonal levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will remain small through Monday, then build to near or slightly above normal Tuesday into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the island chain.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.