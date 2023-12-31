Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 01, 2024

December 31, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
14-18
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 04:22 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 10:28 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:57 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current long-period northwest swell peaked this morning, and has been trending down a little faster than anticipated. Therefore, the High Surf Warning (HSW) has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. Surf is expected to fall below advisory level by Monday morning. A series of reinforcing long- period northwest swells will arrive next week, possibly bringing north shore surf back to advisory levels late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and again on Friday before declining next weekend. South shore surf will remain close to seasonal levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will remain small through Monday, then build to near or slightly above normal Tuesday into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the island chain. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
