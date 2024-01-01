MACC hosts Rosy Simas Danse Workshop and local dancer auditions prior to the company’s March performance

Rosy Simas Danse performance in the MACC’s Castle Theater on March 21, 2024. PC: courtesy MACC Rosy Simas Danse performance in the MACC’s Castle Theater on March 21, 2024. PC: courtesy MACC

In connection with the upcoming Rosy Simas Danse performance in the MACC’s Castle Theater on March 21, 2024, the company is looking for five local dancers to perform with them in the new work, “she who lives on the road to war.”

“She who lives on the road to war” is an immersive installation and dance performance created by Simas with her longtime collaborator, composer François Richomme, in response to global loss and the collective need to come together in peace and reconciliation.

Simas considers rest, refuge, grieving, condoning, and cultivating a deep attention as a way of being together. Performers participate in this process, as the evolution of this project moves to support their own artistic endeavors.

Ideal performers for SWLRW practice deep listening within group movement scores, have an ability to embody subtle states and shift between energetic qualities, and have experience making improvisational choices in live performance. Improvisation and contemporary dance training helpful, but not required.

People who are interested in auditioning to perform in SWLRW should attend a Movement Workshop the day before the auditions but attendees are welcome to participate in the workshop without auditioning. Dancers selected for the performance must be available to rehearse with the company on multiple dates in March prior to the March 21 performance.

The dancer stipend for those selected to perform is $1,000.

SWLRW Schedule at the MACC

Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.: Movement WorkshopIn the MACC’s Omori A Studio

Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Community Performer Audition in the MACC’s Omori A Studio

Click HERE to register for the workshop and audition.

The MACC Box Office is not involved in the registration process for the workshop and audition.