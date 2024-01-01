Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 10-14 10-14 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 05:27 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 10:59 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 06:22 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell continues to decline although slight reinforcements are expected Tuesday keeping surf just below High Surf Advisory criteria. A series of reinforcing long period northwest swells will arrive this week, likely bringing north and west shore surf back into HSA levels from Thursday through Friday before gradually declining over the weekend. South shore surf will remain on the small side over the next week. East shore surf will remain small this evening, then build from Tuesday into next weekend as trade winds strengthen over and upstream of the island chain.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.