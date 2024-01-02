Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 07:20 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:33 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:45 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 02:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold near the seasonal average through Wednesday, then trend back up to advisory levels late Wednesday night into Thursday as a fresh, long-period northwest swell arrives. This swell will peak Thursday and hold through Friday before lowering into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will steadily climb through the week due to the breezy trades upstream.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.