Voluntary recall warning issued on select batches of infant formula

January 2, 2024, 3:54 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a voluntary recall warning for select batches of Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powder infant formula due to potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to the voluntary recall. These products were distributed nationwide, including to retailers in Hawaiʻi. Nutramigen liquid formula and other Enfamil products are not affected by this recall.

According to Reckitt/Mead Johnson, all products in question went through extensive testing and tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii. However, sample testing of products that were distributed outside of the United States indicated the possible contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, and out of an abundance of caution all potentially affected batches are being recalled.

Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes protecting the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and yellow whites of the eyes), grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. Cronobacter sakazakii infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The DOH advises the public: to “contact your pediatrician immediately if your child is exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the recalled product.”

To date there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products nationwide, including Hawai‘i.

The FDB advises consumers to check for any of the products listed below and dispose immediately. The affected products were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed in June, July, and August 2023. Consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition at 1-866-534-9986 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7), or email [email protected] for additional information, including product reimbursement.

The recalled product descriptions and relevant information are listed below:

Batch codes and can size:

  • ZL3FHG; 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FMH; 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FPE; 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FQD; 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FXJ; 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FRW; 19.8 oz cans

Batch codes can be found on the bottom of the can.

Product images:

All recalled products have a UPC Code of either 300871239418 or 300871239456 and all have a “Use By Date” of 1 Jan 2025.

