CocoNene opens new store at International Market Place after loss of Lahaina store

The Waikīkī expansion is part of rebuilding and recovery efforts after the Lahaina tragedy. Grand opening festivities include gift with purchase and personal appearance by Carissa Moore.

CocoNene, the local brand known for its made in Hawaiʻi products, has expanded its presence at International Market Place on Oʻahu. The Waikīkī expansion is part of rebuilding and recovery efforts after the Lahaina flagship store was lost in the West Maui fire in August of 2023. It also comes a month after the grand opening of their new store in Māʻalaea, Maui at the Maui Harbor Shops.

To celebrate the new Waikīkī store opening, CocoNene is planning a week-long celebration beginning Monday, Jan. 8. The store is offering an exclusive CocoNene bag tag, featuring their iconic mascot, Coco the nene goose. This special gift is free with any purchase and exclusively available at the International Market Place location, while supplies last.

On Friday, Jan. 12, world champion surfer, Olympic gold medalist and brand ambassador Carissa Moore will be at CocoNene to meet shoppers and sign posters, purchases and other items brought in by her many Hawaiʻi fans.

The new flagship location on Level 1 carries an expanded selection of the iconic and interactive products that have made CocoNene popular with residents and visitors, including home décor, wood wall art by local artists, and their signature Longboard Letters, which are customizable. In addition, the over 3,000 square foot store features two murals by popular local artist Jack Soren, complementing the four Soren artworks currently in place at International Market Place.

“We are pleased to welcome CocoNene to its expanded location,” said General Manager Desiree Mosiman. “The larger footprint will bolster the company’s efforts to rebuild and recover after the fires in Lahaina and ensure continued employment for their sales and manufacturing teams. All of CocoNene’s products are locally crafted here in Hawaiʻi, underscoring their dedication to local artistry and manufacturing excellence.”

Other recent enhancements at International Market Place include the Jams World relocation to a fresh new space on Level 1, as well as new retailers KoaWood Ranch, Sun Daes and Surf Waikīkī.

“It is a pleasure to be able to showcase the talents and wonderful products of so many locally owned retailers, galleries, and restaurants at our center,” Mosiman said.

CocoNene at International Market Place will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.