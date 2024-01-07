Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2024

Maui Surf

Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 05:23 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:26 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:13 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:03 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small north-northwest swell will continue to slowly decline tonight, followed by a moderate northwest swell that will build down the island chain Monday. A gale low developing several hundred miles north of the islands on Monday will produce a large, short lived, medium period north-northwest swell that will build across the western end of the island chain Monday night and Tuesday. Surf will likely exceed the high surf advisory level along north facing shores of Kauai, while large surf may impact Oahu. The swell will decline to moderate levels on Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast confidence decreases later in the week due to uncertainty in the location and intensity of another surface low that could develop near Hawaii and produce a large, short to medium period northerly swell. 


Moderate east shore surf will decline Monday, and while the source for east swell will fade through the rest of the week, some east shores will experience periods of larger wrapping north swell. Small surf will prevail on south shores this week, though conditions may become rough as southerly winds increase Monday and Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
