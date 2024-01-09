Maui man killed in Big Island car crash identified

Authorities identified a Maui man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hawai‘i Island early Sunday morning.

Christopher Keaulama Liftee, 31, of Kīhei, was driving south on Hawai‘i Belt Road, or Highway 190, in a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup when he crossed over the double solid lines near the Hōlualoa junction at Highway 180.

Hawai‘i Island police responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. Through the course of their investigation, they determined the truck flipped, struck a utility pole and went down a 10-foot embankment. Liftee, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m.

Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash. Liftee was also not wearing his seat belt.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229; or email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

This was the first traffic fatality this year on Hawaiʻi Island.