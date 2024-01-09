Special live performance by George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere

Pictured: Daniel Ho (left), George Kahumoku, Jr. (middle), and Tia Carrere (right). PC: Courtesy

Music Studies and the Institute of Hawaiian Music at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College present Grammy Award-winners George Kahumoku, Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere in a live performance, talk story, and question and answer session. The performance takes place at the Ka Lama Building, Room 103, on the UHMC Kahului campus on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. The show is open to the public.

“We are thrilled to have these outstanding musicians visit UHMC to share their knowledge, talents, and aloha with our campus and the broader Maui community,” said IHM Faculty Coordinator Dr. Keola Donaghy. “It’s made even more special by the fact that George Kahumoku was the Institute of Hawaiian Music founding director 12 years ago.”

George Kahumoku Jr., known as “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man,” is a four-time Grammy Award winner, master slack key guitarist, and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner. He was honored by the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts and the Nā Hōkū’s with a 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his long commitment to Hawaiian culture and music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Daniel Ho is a six-time Grammy winner, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and performer who showcases his talent and versatility on the ʻukulele, slack key guitar, piano, and vocals. His two other Grammy wins were with close friend Tia Carrere, and he has been nominated for solo ‘ukulele and solo piano CDs.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Tia Carrere is an accomplished motion picture and television actress. She has appeared in numerous blockbusters, including “Wayne’s World 1 & 2,” “True Lies,” and “Rising Sun,” and voiced the character of Nani in Disney’s classic animated film and TV series “Lilo & Stitch.”

Established in 2012, The Institute of Hawaiian Music’s (IHM) is a one-of-a-kind music program dedicated to the perpetuation and preservation of Hawaiian music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Students who successfully complete the two-year program are awarded an Academic Subject Certificate (A.S.C.) in Hawaiian Music from UH Maui College. Three compilation recordings by IHM students have been honored with prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Current IHM students are currently preparing a CD of new mele (songs) for West Maui. This recording will be released in Spring 2024.