Weakening cold front moves to Big Island, two more rounds of showers expected

Radar enhanced imagery (1.10.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

A slow-moving cold front dropped more than 3 inches of rain over parts of Maui over a 24-hour period ending at 7:45 a.m. today.

Areas with 3+ inches of rain included ʻUlupalakua and Kula. Mahinahina in West Maui had 2.7 inches of rain, and the USGS rain gauge at Puʻu Kukui recorded 2.4 inches.

At least one location on the Leeward side of Hawaiʻi Island got more than 5 inches over the same period, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County of Maui officials are assessing impacts from yesterday’s weather event. The hazardous conditions forced the temporary closure of Baldwin Beach Park, Shiraishi Swimming Pool, Kalepolepo Beach Park, Wailuku Gymnasium and parts of Kanahā Beach Park.

There were also multiple road closures caused by flooding, debris and downed trees.

The NWS says issued a weather synopsis saying the weakening front will continue to bring numerous showers to leeward Big Island today, with drier conditions expected across the smaller islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The next front is forecast to deliver another round of gusty showers Thursday into Friday, with windy and much cooler weather filling in behind the front,” according to the NWS forecast. The forecast calls for more showers that could move through next week Tuesday as yet another front approaches the island chain.