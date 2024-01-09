Maui road closures due to severe weather

QUICK LINKS:

Update: 8:19 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

Maui police issued an update saying the roadway is now open in both directions at North Kīhei and South Kīhei roads.

Update: 7:46 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

Multiple road closures are in effect due to impacts from inclement weather that has resulted in flooding and debris on the roadways. Maui County communications indicate that South Kīhei Road remains closed at multiple locations, including at Kaonoulu Road.

Motorists are advised of a partial road closure on Dairy Road. The westbound lane is coned off from Haleakalā Highway.

Maui police report that Wailuku bound traffic is being diverted down Kūihelani Highway due to impacts of inclement weather. Also, Oluea and Kūlanihākoʻi are closed down to South Kīhei Road, due to heavy flooding.

Hawaiian Electric Company reports that power has been restored to traffic signals at the Kūihelani / Honoapiʻilani intersection. The lights were without power earlier this morning.

Update: 6:26 a.m., Jan. 9, 2024

Local law enforcement reported road closure on South Kīhei Road in both directions near Kaonoulu Street due to heavy rain and flooding.

South Kīhei Road is also closed at: 851 South Kīhei Road at the entrance to Paradise Gardens; at the bridge by the Old Suda store in both directions; and partially closed at Kūlanihākoʻi (south-bound lane is open) due to severe weather impacts.

The Maui Police Department reports that North Kīhei Road between Honoapiʻilani Highway and South Kīhei Road is also closed due to a downed tree.