Water service outage: Jan. 11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jan. 12 in Makawao
The Maui Department of Water Supply will conduct night operations tonight, Jan. 11, 2024 in Makawao. A portion of homes on Makawao Ave. from Makani Road through and including Loha St., Anuwanu Pl., Kupeʻe Pl. and Lino Pl. will experience a water service outage from 8 p.m. Jan. 11 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 12.
