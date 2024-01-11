Winter Storm Warning at Haleakalā, Maui

File photo by Wendy Osher.

A fast-moving cold front will bring freezing rain to the Summit and upper slopes of Haleakalā tonight and early Friday morning. The front will move quickly east of Maui by Friday afternoon, and the chance for rainfall will diminish as temperatures gradually warm.

The warning is in effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service reports significant icing is expected. Total ice accumulations of

around two to three tenths of an inch are in the forecast, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

Dangerous travel conditions are possible due to ice accumulating on roadways.

The NWS advises: “A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes.”

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will close beginning at 3 a.m. HST on Jan. 12, 2024 due to hazardous and severe weather conditions until further notice. All sunrise reservations for Jan. 12 are canceled.