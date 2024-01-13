Kula Community Association hosting meeting about land management to prevent fires

The Kula Community Association will host a community meeting for all Upcountry residents on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Kula Community Center.

The meeting will explore ways to better manage Upcountry lands to both prevent wildfires and to contain those that get started.

There will be presentations by the Hawai’i Wildfire Management Organization, Kula Community Watershed Alliance and Malama Kula. These organizations are focusing on stewardship and restoration as a community response to wildfires.

This meeting is the first in a series working to create a path towards a fire resilient and water secure Upcountry community. Future community meeting topics will focus on Upcountry infrastructure and community response.

Light refreshments will be available from 6:30 pm. The association said in a news release: “Remember Covid and flu season is still upon us, so please stay home if you aren’t feeling well.”