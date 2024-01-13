Maui News

Kula Community Association hosting meeting about land management to prevent fires

January 13, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Kula Community Association will host a community meeting for all Upcountry residents on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Kula Community Center.

The meeting will explore ways to better manage Upcountry lands to both prevent wildfires and to contain those that get started. 

There will be presentations by the Hawai’i Wildfire Management Organization, Kula Community Watershed Alliance and Malama Kula. These organizations are focusing on stewardship and restoration as a community response to wildfires. 

This meeting is the first in a series working to create a path towards a fire resilient and water secure Upcountry community. Future community meeting topics will focus on Upcountry infrastructure and community response. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Light refreshments will be available from 6:30 pm. The association said in a news release: “Remember Covid and flu season is still upon us, so please stay home if you aren’t feeling well.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments