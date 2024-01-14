Maui News

Maui CSI Camp 2024 accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors

January 14, 2024, 4:30 PM HST
Applications are being accepted for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2024 – a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors. 

The CSI Camp 2024 is scheduled for June 24-28, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This Camp is limited to 10 students and is offered at no cost to participants.

Topics include crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony and pathology/autopsy. 

Interested students should submit the application, available on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page (https://www.mauicounty.gov/122/Police-Department). The deadline to apply is March 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. 

For more information, email [email protected].

Comments

