Kaiser Permanente Volunteers Support Cultural Preservation and Environmental Restoration on Maui



















More than 100 volunteer physicians, providers, nurses, staff and their family members participated in the Kaiser Permanente Annual Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers worked at Paeloko Learning Center, a Native Hawaiian education center in Waihe’e that provides hands-on learning opportunities through educational field trips, cultural workshops, and environmental restoration projects.

Volunteers worked on projects that included clearing and cleaning loʻi kalo, planting native plants, making kapa, and improving the facilities at the center.

“Our role in fostering community health must extend far beyond the medical care we offer at Kaiser Permanente facilities,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. “Being actively involved in the Maui community, especially through cultural health initiatives at places such as Paeloko, is essential to our mission as health care providers. We feel privileged to contribute to these efforts that enhance the health and wellness of the community we serve.”

Today’s volunteer project was part of a larger community service effort by more than 1,000 Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i physicians, providers, nurses, staff, families and community organizations statewide, volunteering simultaneously on O‘ahu, Maui, Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i.