Maui Business

Kaiser Permanente Volunteers Support Cultural Preservation and Environmental Restoration on Maui

January 15, 2024, 3:51 PM HST
  • Group photo of volunteers who spent several hours clearing several lo‘i at Paeloko Learning Center in Waihe‘e, Maui
  • Andrew Tan, MD (Assistant Chief, Wailuku Medical Office; General Surgery, Wailuku Medical Office), Kaiser Permanente Hawaii – painting picnic tables used by students who visit Paeloko Learning Center
  • Jason Egloff, MD (Physician-in-Charge, Maui; Chief of Maui Urgent Care), Kaiser Permanente Hawaii – clearing overgrown grass and weeds from a lo‘i at Paeloko Learning Center
  • Mike Shea, MD (Critical Care Medicine, Maui Memorial Medical Center), Pacific Permanente Group – painting picnic tables used by students who visit Paeloko Learning Center
  • Spencer Chun, MD (Urgent Care, Maui Lani Medical Office), Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, clearing an overgrown lo‘i at Paeloko Learning Center in Waihe‘e, Maui

More than 100 volunteer physicians, providers, nurses, staff and their family members participated in the Kaiser Permanente Annual Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The volunteers worked at Paeloko Learning Center, a Native Hawaiian education center in Waihe’e that provides hands-on learning opportunities through educational field trips, cultural workshops, and environmental restoration projects.

Volunteers worked on projects that included clearing and cleaning loʻi kalo, planting native plants, making kapa, and improving the facilities at the center.

“Our role in fostering community health must extend far beyond the medical care we offer at Kaiser Permanente facilities,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente on Maui. “Being actively involved in the Maui community, especially through cultural health initiatives at places such as Paeloko, is essential to our mission as health care providers. We feel privileged to contribute to these efforts that enhance the health and wellness of the community we serve.” 

Today’s volunteer project was part of a larger community service effort by more than 1,000 Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i physicians, providers, nurses, staff, families and community organizations statewide, volunteering simultaneously on O‘ahu, Maui, Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i.

