Update/Restored: More than 1,000 without power in Kīhei/Wailea

Update:

As of 5 p.m., power has been restored to all customers, according to Hawaiian Electric Company.

Previous post:

More than 1,000 customers are without power in the Kīhei/Wailea area as of 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. First responders are en route.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.