Maui News

Update/Restored: More than 1,000 without power in Kīhei/Wailea

January 15, 2024, 4:09 PM HST
* Updated January 15, 5:38 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Update:

As of 5 p.m., power has been restored to all customers, according to Hawaiian Electric Company.

Previous post:

More than 1,000 customers are without power in the Kīhei/Wailea area as of 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. First responders are en route.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments