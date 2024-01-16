Maui News

Rains resulting flooding, flashing lights at some Maui intersections

January 16, 2024, 7:29 AM HST
* Updated January 16, 8:08 AM
Kaʻahumanu Ave. rainfall (1.16.24)

Maui police have closed South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Street in South Maui due to heavy flooding on the roadway. The closure went into effect at 7:26 a.m.

At 8:01 a.m., Maui police issued a road closure notice saying Hāna at Hanakai is closed due to heavy flooding.

At 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, the state Department of Transportation reported that traffic signals are flashing at:

  • Hāna Highway and Baldwin Ave.,
  • Honoapiʻilani Hwy. and Hoʻohui Rd.,
  • Hāna Hwy. and Hoʻokele St.
Motorists should treat the flashing signals as an all-way stop. Technicians are responding.

There are also reports of flooding on roadways. Motorists should drive with caution.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

