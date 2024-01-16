Rains resulting flooding, flashing lights at some Maui intersections

Kaʻahumanu Ave. rainfall (1.16.24)

Maui police have closed South Kihei Road at Kaonoulu Street in South Maui due to heavy flooding on the roadway. The closure went into effect at 7:26 a.m.

At 8:01 a.m., Maui police issued a road closure notice saying Hāna at Hanakai is closed due to heavy flooding.

At 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, the state Department of Transportation reported that traffic signals are flashing at:

Hāna Highway and Baldwin Ave.,

Honoapiʻilani Hwy. and Hoʻohui Rd.,

Hāna Hwy. and Hoʻokele St.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists should treat the flashing signals as an all-way stop. Technicians are responding.

There are also reports of flooding on roadways. Motorists should drive with caution.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.