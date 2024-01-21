Fairmont Kea Lani opens Pilina restaurant







































Fairmont Kea Lani announced the opening of Pilina, the resort’s newest bar and restaurant.

Set on the edge of the resort’s newly transformed lobby, Pilina’s open-air setting offers vibrant island ingredients – paired with panoramic ocean views.

“Sustainably sourced and artfully executed, Pilina’s beverage program encapsulates the essence of Hawai‘i, connecting culture, sense of place, and nature’s bounty, one sip at a time,” according to a grand opening announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Featuring 90% local ingredients sourced throughout the Hawaiian Islands, signature libations include the ʻĀina featuring Kuleana Rum Works Hōkūlei, grilled Banana Oleo Saccharum, Lāiʻe Vanilla Bean, and Kona Coffee Bean in addition to the Mauka, comprised of Fy Hawaii Wet Gin, ʻŌhiʻa Lehua Honey, Aliʻi Kula Lavender, Butterfly Pea Flower and Smoked Big Island Bee Pollen.

“The opportunity to create a space that offers not only exceptional views and ambiance but showcases Hawai‘i’s local farmers, ranchers, fishermen, distillers, and brewers is a kuleana that I am grateful to accept” said Cameron Hall, Pilina General Manager. “Our hope is for Pilina to provide more than just a culinary experience – a sensory escape to paradise, where every sip and bite is a celebration of the breathtaking beauty that surrounds us”.

Beyond the bar, Pilina’s culinary selections include sushi and raw dishes, as well as an interactive hot rock experience with proteins and vegetables. Menu selections include Mauka to Makai Tartare featuring Molokaʻi venison, unagi and seaweed or Pilina’s Poisson Cru with lilikoʻi, whipped coconut, and salted cucumber.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The opening of Pilina marks the completion of Fairmont Kea Lani’s extensive, multi-year transformation project. The resort recently unveiled a reimagined lobby and cultural center, Hale Kukuna, along with 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two-story villas.