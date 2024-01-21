List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 26, 2024

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on South High Street / Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 to 3, in the vicinity of Main Street and Waikapū town, beginning Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waikapū: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 2.2 and 4.8 in the vicinity of Maui Tropical Plantation and King Kamehameha Golf Club, beginning Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Kāʻanapali (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 23.5 and 23.6 just north of Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park, on Wednesday night, Jan. 24 through Thursday morning, Jan. 25, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for concrete spall repair on the golf cart overpass bridge.

Kāʻanapali (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 23.5 and 23.6 just north of Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park, on Thursday night, Jan. 25 through Friday morning, Jan. 26, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for concrete spall repair on the golf cart overpass bridge.

Kāʻanapali (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 23.5 and 23.6 just north of Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park, on Friday night, Jan. 26 through Saturday morning, Jan. 27, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., for concrete spall repair on the golf cart overpass bridge.

Kapalua/Kahana (weekend work): Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), between mile marker 27.1 and 27.2 in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for emergency waterline installation work.

Kapalua/Kahana: Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), between mile marker 27.1 and 27.2 in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for emergency waterline installation work.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in the westbound direction between mile marker 12.4 to 12.5, in the vicinity of West Kuiaha Road, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for slope repair.

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction, between mile marker 8.516 and 8.571, in the vicinity of Kaʻaiea Stream Bridge, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Kaʻaiea Stream Bridge emergency repairs.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Makawao to Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.1 and 2.9, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2, vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road. Closure will be in place until further notice due to eroded embankment.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) possible in either direction, between mile marker 4.962 to 4.972, Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for cleanup and striping related to the emergency Keawe Street drain line replacement work.