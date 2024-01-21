Maui hotels still lead counties in RevPAR and ADR in December 2023 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires, but still led the counties in December 2023 Revenue Per Available Room due to comparatively higher Average Daily Rate. The information was included in the latest Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

In December, hotels in the Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires, relief workers, and visitors.

Maui data from the report includes the following:

Maui County hotels achieved RevPAR of $420 (-9.6% vs. 2022, +1.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $612 (-15.2% vs. 2022, +13.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 68.7% (+4.3 percentage points vs. 2022, -7.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $633 (-8.8% vs. 2022, -16.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $1,140 (-10.4% vs. 2022, +28.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 55.5% (+1.0 percentage points vs. 2022, -29.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $347 (-15.0% vs. 2022, +8.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $476 (-21.6% vs. 2022, +12.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.0% (+5.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly higher occupancy but lower average daily rate and revenue per available room in December 2023 compared to December 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic December 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in December 2023 but occupancy was lower, according to the HTA.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report, statewide RevPAR in December 2023 was $309 (-2.2%), with ADR at $428 (-3.1%) and occupancy of 72.2% (+0.7 percentage points) compared to December 2022. Compared with December 2019, RevPAR was 9.2% higher, driven by higher ADR (+21.4%) which offset lower occupancy (-8.0 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For December 2023, the survey included 155 properties representing 47,138 rooms, or 84.9% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $532.3 million (-2.2% vs. 2022, +12.6% vs. 2019) in December 2023. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+0.9% vs. 2022, -7.2% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.1% vs. 2022, +3.1% vs. 2019), according to the report.

The full report is available online.