Maui News

Fatal accident on Haleakalā Highway

January 22, 2024, 4:28 AM HST
A fatal motorbike accident occurred on Haleakalā Highway overnight, resulting in the temporary closure of the mauka bound lanes from North Firebreak Road to Keahua Road. Police say the accident involved a motorbike. The closure went into effect at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

