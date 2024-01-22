Maui News
Fatal accident on Haleakalā Highway
A fatal motorbike accident occurred on Haleakalā Highway overnight, resulting in the temporary closure of the mauka bound lanes from North Firebreak Road to Keahua Road. Police say the accident involved a motorbike. The closure went into effect at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
