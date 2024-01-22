Maui man arrested after failing to stop at road closure, colliding into parked police vehicle

Maui police arrested a Makawao man after he failed to stop at a road closure on Haleakalā Highway where an active investigation was underway into a fatal motor vehicle accident reported about three hours earlier. The incident ended as the man’s SUV collided into the rear of a parked MPD fleet vehicle.

Police say Ryan Sibayan, 39, of Makawao was arrested for first degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, obedience to police officers, reckless driving and inattention to driving. He was being held in lieu of $2,350 bail and remained in police custody at last report.

Sibayan was driving a gray 2021 Toyota RAV4 SUV at around 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 22, when he reportedly failed to stop at a road closure set up at the intersection of Haleakalā Highway (37) and Firebreak Road.

Police say the operator of the SUV disregarded officer commands to stop at the road closure, and continued southeast at a high rate of speed past the road closure on Haleakalā Highway, refusing to yield to officers’ attempts to conduct a traffic stop.

“The operator continued operating recklessly at a high rate of speed southeast to the intersection of Haleakalā Highway and Keahua Road, causing Traffic Division personnel to sprint off the roadway before colliding into the rear of a parked MPD fleet vehicle located in the southeastern bound lanes of Haleakalā Highway,” according to police reports.

As a result of the collision, Sibayan sustained an abrasion and a small laceration but refused further medical treatment after being treated by medical personnel on the scene, police said.