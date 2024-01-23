Brown Water Advisory for Maui south facing shores

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the south facing shores of Maui from Wahikuli to Keawakapu.

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The Department of Health Clean Water Branch advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.

