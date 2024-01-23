Maui Powerhouse Gym expands to 24-hour operation on weekdays

Maui Powerhouse Gym announced its expansion to a 24-hour schedule on weekdays, starting Jan. 29. This change comes in response to the community’s request for extended gym hours.

Logan Peitscher, co-owner of Maui Powerhouse Gym, expressed enthusiasm for the new change saying, “Maui deserves a premium option for 24-hour fitness access.”

Co-owner, Peter Shenkin said, “We recognize that many in our community work unconventional hours. Expanding to 24-hour operation allows us to provide the best quality of service and availability to our residents. Our community is always growing, and this is a crucial step in that journey.”

In alignment with the expansion, the gym will be staffed and secure around the clock during the weekdays. To celebrate this milestone, Maui Powerhouse Gym is offering a special membership rate of $35 per month, inviting more of the community to join the gym’s fitness family.

Located in Azeka Plaza, Kīhei, and soon expanding to Lahaina Gateway, Maui Powerhouse Gym operates 24 hours on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Home to The Studio Maui, it offers more than 60 fitness, cycle, and combat classes weekly. With affordable memberships and a Kids Club available six days a week, the gym is dedicated to providing high-quality fitness solutions for all Maui residents, according to the announcement.

For more information about Maui Powerhouse Gym and its new 24-hour operation, call 808 214-6737 or LiftWithAloha.com.

