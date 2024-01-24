Haleakalā National Park water safe for consumption 

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has completed a second investigation of the low levels of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) that were detected in July 2023 during routine sampling of the Haleakalā National Park drinking water system.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has concluded that no 2,4-D has been detected in the park’s drinking system and it is safe for consumption.

In addition, the National Park Service was assured water from the park’s system had been safe to drink even with the detection of 2,4-D.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health indicated the detection of 2,4-D did not make the water unsafe as the levels of 2,4-D were well below the EPA and State Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 70 parts per billion (ppb), and no 2,4-D has been detected in the bracket samples.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD