Kīhei 4th Friday hosts its first event of the year Jan. 26

Kīhei 4th Friday’s first Town Party of 2024 event takes place on Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Free entertainment is provided by Maui’s own Arlie Asiu and Harlod, Le Bazaar Belly Dancers, and Maui Rumba, to close out the night. Clint Joao performs in the Food Court. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free evening entertainment at K4F main stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-7:05 p.m Arlie & Harold

7:05-7:10 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:10-7:30 p.m. Le Bazaar Belly Dancers

7:30-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40-8:55 p.m. Neto & Barbara's Maui Rumba

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Clint Joao

Free parking is available at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Activities for keiki and teens: Free Face Painting and Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Giant Yard Games, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles and a Mermaid Photo Booth.