Maui man arrested for alleged assault in which victim suffered a projectile wound

Maui police arrested a man on suspicion of first degree assault for an incident Tuesday night in which another man suffered a single projectile wound, according to police.

Police responded to the incident, reported at 5:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at an apartment complex in Wailuku. The incident was initially reported as a “suspicious activity in progress” type case.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old Wailuku man with a single projectile wound. Police said bystanders indicated the responsible offender, a 53-year-old Wailuku man, was within one of the units.

Officers ordered the man out, and he complied without incident, according to department reports. The suspect was taken into police custody and was being held in lieu of $50,000 at last report.

The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

