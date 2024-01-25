Maui Strong Support Group to extend mental health aid for wildfires-affected individuals Jan. 31
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaiʻi chapter and Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi are offering an in-person Maui Strong Support Group at the J. Walter Cameron Center, located at 95 Maharani St., Wailuku, in conference room 1, on Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“If you are feeling the need to connect with others affected by the recent natural disaster on Maui, we are here for you,” the company said in an announcement.
The meeting is free to attend. Water and snacks will be provided. Contact [email protected] for more info.
